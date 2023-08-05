Liverpool are in the market for more midfield additions, and one intriguing option has emerged over the past fortnight.

Romeo Lavia has been touted as the Reds’ top target for some time, but recently, Andre Trindade has emerged as a player the Merseyside club could have a real look at.

It has been reported that a bid is imminent from Liverpool, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, there’s not much chance of this deal getting over the line.

Indeed, Roman says that he’s been told that Fluminense really don’t want to sell Andre and that this deal will be very difficult for Liverpool to do.

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Fluminense don’t want to sell

Romano shared what he knows about Andre.

“My feeling is that Liverpool will bid again and that Romeo Lavia remains the priority target for Liverpool, despite links to Andre from Fluminense, I’m told that Fluminense don’t want to sell the player now,” Romano said.

Look elsewhere

This really isn’t the end of the world for Liverpool.

Andre is a highly rated young Brazilian, yes, but he’s so unproven at the top level it’s hard to really bemoan the fact that the Reds may miss out on signing him.

It’s easy to get cut up about lost transfer targets, especially when they looked like the perfect fit, but, in all honesty, nobody can confidently say that know what type of player Andre would be in the Premier League, so it’s hard to really get upset about this one.

There are plenty more fish in the sea, and Liverpool may now need to cast their net a little wider.