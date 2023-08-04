Liverpool are stepping up their hunt for a new midfielder.

The Reds have been looking at Romeo Lavia for the longest time now, but as negotiations over the Belgian continue to stall, the Merseyside club are starting to look elsewhere.

Fluminense midfielder, Andre, is apparently one player who is on Jurgen Klopp’s radar, and according to Gazeta Esportiva, Liverpool are now ready to bid €25m (£21m) for the player.

Of course, as ever, this deal isn’t as straightforward as Liverpool would like.

Andre is said to be very keen on a move to Anfield, but he may not be able to fulfil that dream just yet.

According to this report, Fluminense are unwilling to sell Andre at this juncture as they want him to stay until the end of their domestic season which is in December.

Interestingly, Liverpool aren’t the only Premier League side who have looked at signing Andre.

Fulham have been strongly linked since the turn of the year, while it was reported last week that Tottenham have held talks with the player’s representatives.

However, with all due respect to the two London clubs, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Liverpool to win this transfer race.

Indeed, the Reds are the only club of the three who can offer European football this season, and there is a clear space in the squad for Andre to slot into.

Factor in that the player himself wants the move, and you start to think that this is a transfer that could genuinely go ahead.

Fluminense are still playing hardball at this point, but this offer will certainly test their resolve, and they could well buckle before too long.

Keep an eye on this one as Liverpool prepare to make their opening offer for the Brazilian.