‘I’m sure’: Journalist says ‘entertaining’ manager will be Spurs boss one day, but not next season











Rob Guest has tipped Ryan Mason to become the manager of Tottenham Hotspur one day, but he believes next season could be a tad too soon for the 31-year-old.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was discussing Mason’s hopes of getting the Spurs job at the moment and his future in management.

The ‘entertaining’ gaffer has been very clear about the fact he wants the Spurs job, but Guest thinks he’s not all that likely to land his dream role at this juncture.

According to Guest, Mason will be the Tottenham gaffer one day, just not yet.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mason will be manager one day

Guest gave his verdict on the English coach.

“All Mason can do is to try and win these games, get Tottenham into the Europa League and then see what happens. He has a good future ahead of him, he has a really good future ahead of him. I’m sure that one day he will be the Tottenham boss, but whether or not it’s from August onwards? I can’t see it,” Guest said.

Inevitable

It has to be said that there does seem to be an air of inevitability around the idea of Ryan Mason getting the Tottenham job at some point.

Of course, he’s not a club legend in the same way Frank Lampard was at Chelsea or Steven Gerrard was at Liverpool, but he’s worked his way up the coaching ranks at Spurs and he seems to be rated very highly by Daniel Levy.

As Guest says, it may be a bit early at this point, but if Mason can go away and impress elsewhere, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him back in the Spurs hotseat within the next few years.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Show all