‘I’m really struggling’: Pundit baffled after hearing who Arsenal now reportedly want to sign this summer

Danny Murphy has admitted that he is struggling to see why Arsenal are making a move for David Raya, and believes that he will not join unless he gets assurances that he is going to be number one.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT as speculation linking Arsenal with a move for the Brentford goalkeeper continues to ramp up.

Few Arsenal fans would have suggested that a new number one would need to be on Mikel Arteta’s shopping list before the transfer window opened.

Murphy baffled by Arsenal move for David Raya

Aaron Ramsdale has been an inspired signing. And he only signed a new long-term contract earlier this year. So it is a surprise that Arsenal seemingly now want David Raya.

However, reports from Calciomercato claimed that Arsenal are ready to make a £25.7 million bid for Raya. Brentford meanwhile, want £40 million, according to the Guardian.

It is going to be fascinating to see how Arteta handles his two goalkeepers if Arsenal do manage to agree a deal for Raya this summer.

Some may think it is a brilliant move as the Gunners prepare for their Champions League return. However, Danny Murphy has admitted that he cannot see why Arsenal are making a move – as much as he rates Raya.

“£40 million is really good. I understand where the argument comes, because he’s got a year left. They might want to get him cheaper. But I really like him. I think he’s a terrific keeper,” he told talkSPORT.

“The Arsenal thing, I’m really struggling with that. If you go and get him, what does it say to Ramsdale. Why do you need to pay £40 million for a keeper if you’re not going to start him? And from the flip side, if you’re Raya, your next move has to be to a club where you’ll be number one.”

It is a strange decision. The Arsenal squad has arguably improved this summer. However, there are a couple of areas which still need attention. And goalkeeper is not one of them.

What you must say however, is that Arsenal have been vindicated in the past. Ramsdale himself was a target who attracted a lot of ridicule.

It may be that the decision to target Raya helps Arsenal move to that next level. But right now, you can definitely understand if plenty took a similar view to Murphy.