Arsenal have started this season brilliantly.

The Gunners are unbeaten after six Premier League games so far this term. But, despite their strong start in terms of results, there is a feeling that they could be even better.

Indeed, while Arsenal may be yet to lose a game, they haven’t exactly been blowing teams away as of late. They’ve scored just 11 league goals so far, which is fewer than any of their other top four rivals.

Many have suggested that Arsenal need a striker, and the good news is that help could be on the way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Arsenal are really interested in the idea of signing Ivan Toney from Brentford next year, and according to the journalist, the Gunners have now asked how much the forward would cost in January.

Arsenal have asked about Toney

Romano shared what he knows about the ‘brilliant’ striker.

“He wants to move to a top club. We know the situation is very open. He is taking into consideration many opportunities, including Arsenal. Arsenal are really interested in Ivan Toney. They are informed on the conditions of the deal. They already had some contact to ask about the potential conditions of the deal, like how much would it cost in January, how much would it cost in the summer. Arsenal are informed,” Romano said.

Difference-maker

This could be the signing that turns the tide in Arsenal’s favour in terms of the title race.

Sometimes the difference between winning a title and coming 2nd is turning those draws into narrow wins, and a proven goalscorer is the way to do that.

Gabriel Jesus does so much good work for Arsenal, but his finishing can be wayward at times, whereas Toney is ice cold in front of goal to say the least.

This could be an incredible signing, but, of course, it may not be an easy deal to do.