‘I’m not convinced’: Journalist just can’t believe Tottenham actually want to sign £70m player now

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic lately, but Dean Jones isn’t convinced by these rumours.

Indeed, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the journalist was discussing Vlahovic’s future at Juventus and the links to PSG and Chelsea.

Jones stated that there is concrete interest from both of these teams, but he wasn’t so brash when speaking about the Spurs links.

The reporter says that he really isn’t convinced by the idea that Tottenham want to sign Vlahovic, claiming that Spurs aren’t actively looking for strikers as they don’t plan on losing Harry Kane.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Vlahovic rumours scrutinised

Jones gave his view on the £70m man and Tottenham.

“Juve have been fielding calls over the past week. Meetings have been set up and they have been discussing exits one of those has been Vlahovic going. When they signed him it was a massive moment to get him from Fiorentina and it hasn’t gone to plan. Vlahovic is great and Chelsea see an opportunity there and they haven’t acted on it aggressively, which is strange,” Jones said.

PSG have been a bit more aggressive so far, but they’re not ruling Chelsea out. The Tottenham interest I’m not convinced by, Vlahovic has been spoken about for a while now in terms of Tottenham, and it goes back to last season with the Juventus links and stuff, but Harry Kane is still at Tottenham and Tottenham don’t intend to lose him,” Jones said.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Foolish

Jones seems to suggest that Tottenham aren’t even looking at strikers right now – let alone Vlahovic, and we can’t help but feel that this is a foolish stance.

Harry Kane could leave this summer, but even if he stays for one more year, he’s very likely to depart in 12 months’ time.

Tottenham need to be planning for that eventuality, because replacing Kane is the biggest job Daniel Levy will be undertaking since becoming the chairman of Tottenham.

Whether or not Vlahovic is the answer is up for debate, but there’s no question about it, Spurs should be looking at new strikers.