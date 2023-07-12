‘Ridiculous’ £66m star is Tottenham’s top target if Kane now leaves; they’ve wanted him for years

Dusan Vlahovic is Tottenham Hotspur’s top target should Harry Kane leave this summer, with the club’s relationship with Juventus still strong despite the departure of Fabio Paratici.

That is according to a report from Foot Mercato, which suggests that Spurs could battle Paris Saint-Germain for the Serbian if they lose Kane.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Foot Mercato reports that Dusan Vlahovic is the player Juventus would prefer to sell this summer over the likes of Federico Chiesa and Gleison Bremer.

Vlahovic is Tottenham’s top target if Kane leaves

Vlahovic has had a decent time in Turin. However, he has probably not managed to live up to expectations following his £66 million move from Fiorentina.

Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

And it seems that his name may be one to keep an eye on if Tottenham surprise everyone and sell Harry Kane.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Vlahovic is Spurs’ top striker target if Kane leaves. They have been monitoring the 23-year-old for several years.

And it is noted that Tottenham still boast a good relationship with Juve despite Fabio Paratici’s exit. Spurs have previously signed the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from the Old Lady.

Obviously, Tottenham fans would ideally like to keep Kane for as long as possible. But if he is going to leave, Vlahovic could be an exciting addition.

He has scored 72 goals in all competitions during his spells with Fiorentina and Juventus. And he should only improve in the years to come.

He has been labelled a ‘ridiculous‘ talent. And if Juve are open to doing a deal, it could prove to be a really inspired piece of business.

But perhaps Tottenham fans will hope that they have little need to make their move anytime soon.