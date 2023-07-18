Vitor Roque’s agent made a massive claim about Tottenham last week.

Indeed, the young Brazilian striker’s representative was rather loose-lipped in the media last week, and he claimed that Tottenham Hotspur had looked into a €100m (£86m) deal for the attacker.

Of course, these comments were met with raised eyebrows. After all, that’s a shedload of money for Spurs to spend on any player, let alone a striker who is largely unproven at the top level.

However, speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Spurs did indeed show an interest in the £35m new Barcelona signing. Although, he did note that he couldn’t confirm that such a massive offer had been made.

Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Spurs did want Roque

Romano shared what he knows about the forward.

“I think there are many options on the market, many top clubs in Europe are working on strikers. Tottenham will really really try to keep Harry Kane until the end of the window, but if he does leave I’m sure they will enter the striker’s domino. At the moment nothing is close with any player. What I can reveal is that I’m hearing that what the agent said about Vitor Roque in public about Tottenham, I can’t confirm the €100m bid, but I can confirm that Tottenham tried to explore that possibility when the deal wasn’t closed with Barcelona,” Romano said.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Hard to compete

Tottenham may well have wanted to sign Roque, but, let’s be honest, they were never going to truly compete with Barcelona, were they?

With all due respect, these two clubs are in two different stratospheres. Barcelona are the reigning champions of Spain, arguably the biggest club on the planet and one of the favourites for next season’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Tottenham finished eighth in England last season, haven’t won a trophy in 16 years and have no European football next term.

Who would you rather join as a 19-year-old striker?

The sad reality for Tottenham is that they can’t compete for these types of signings at the moment, and they may have to fish in slightly different waters until they’re back on track.