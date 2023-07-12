Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Vitor Roque in recent weeks.

Mundo Deportivo recently reported that Spurs had been in contact with the Brazilian’s representatives.

The report said Tottenham did ‘not stop calling’ over a move for Roque.

Indeed, Spurs were apparently willing to travel to Brazil to complete the signing of the now-former Athletico-PR star.

They were also willing to treble Roque’s wages, as were fellow suitors Manchester United and PSG, added the report.

However, Tottenham were not able to hijack the move, as the player only wanted Barcelona.

Now, the player has completed the move, but his agent has spoken out about how much Spurs reportedly wanted him.

Andre Cury told Charla Podcast, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter: “I can confirm that English clubs tried to hijack Roque deal.

“Tottenham and Manchester United sent important bids, way better than Barca; close to €100m.

“Vitor only wanted Barca, there was no chance to change his mind.”

Our view

Very interesting comments from Cury about Tottenham, who seemingly really wanted to sign Roque.

And who could blame them if that was the case? He is an outstanding talent who the world’s top clubs have tried to sign.

And €100million works out at around £86million, which is a huge fee, particularly for a teenager.

Roque has already made 66 competitive senior appearances for Athletico, registering 22 goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the ‘extraordinary‘ forward’s tally with Brazil’s Under-20s reads 11 games, six goals.

The fact the Barca deal apparently has a Ballon d’Or clause says a lot about Roque’s outstanding potential.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images

It’s a shame Tottenham didn’t manage to convince him at the last, but if he only wanted Barca, there’s nothing any other club could’ve done.

Credit to Spurs for reportedly trying their luck anyway. It shows they have a lot of ambition, and they look like they’re doing things the right way now.