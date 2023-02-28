If 'unbelievable' Premier League midfielder leaves this summer, Liverpool are the club he wants to join











If Mason Mount leaves Chelsea this summer, Liverpool are the club he wants to join as they embark on a midfield rebuild.

That is according to FootballTransfers, who claim that Jurgen Klopp’s men are Mount’s first choice amid contract uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

Mount started Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Tottenham on the bench as Graham Potter tries to get to grips with his bloated squad.

It has been reported that there is a genuine chance Mount leaves the club where he came through the ranks this summer.

Mason Mount wants to join Liverpool if he leaves Chelsea

That is connected to the length of time Chelsea want him to sign a new contract for, as they push to tie down players for seven or eight years.

It just does not make sense for most players to commit themselves to any club for that length of time, even if it is one where they came through the ranks.

Mount looks to be facing a crucial summer and so are Liverpool as both parties try and recover from a hugely disappointing season.

Kai Havertz has called Mount: ‘an unbelievable player’, and he has established himself as a key part of the England squad too.

But he has his critics who seem to think he is too ineffectual in terms of goals and assists, even though he is very smart and disciplined with his pressing.

He could be ideal for a role in one of Klopp’s number eight positions, where there is not as much emphasis on creativity, but plenty on energy and discipline.