24-year-old could really be about to leave after claims Liverpool want him - journalist











Mason Mount could now leave Chelsea in the summer amid transfer links with Liverpool as contract talks stall.

Journalist Simon Johnson told the Athletic Football Podcast that Chelsea want Mount to sign a very long contract.

Todd Boehly has tied some of his new January signings down to exceptionally long contracts, spanning over seven and eight years.

That is what Chelsea want Mount to do, and the 24-year-old is apparently unwilling to agree to stay for such a long period of time.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Johnson said: “I’d be very concerned if I was a Chelsea fan that Mason Mount won’t be a Chelsea player next season.

“Length of contract is a big issue.

“The owners want players on six, seven, eight year deals. Mount does not want to stay that long.”

Chelsea seem to think they have a way of amortising contract lengths across a long period of time to get around Financial Fair Play.

That policy now seems to apply to current players, but even someone like Mount, who has come through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and loves the club does not want to agree to it.

That is understandable. Harry Kane signed a six-year deal at Tottenham, and that hamstrung him when he wanted to go to Manchester City in 2021.

It seems like we are moving closer to a point where Mount leaves Chelsea, with David Ornstein adding on the same podcast that talks will not resume until the summer.