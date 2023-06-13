James Maddison has been a top transfer target for Newcastle for quite some time now, but a deal still hangs in the balance.

Indeed, with Maddison also strongly linked with a move to Tottenham, there is no guarantee that the England international will end up on Tyneside.

Missing out on Maddison would certainly be a blow for the Magpies, but luckily, they do have a contingency plan in mind.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel, if Newcastle miss out on James Maddison they may look to do a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai instead.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Szoboszlai the Maddison alternative

Bailey shared what he knows about the Hungarian.

“They have looked at him. They need a number 10 and we’ll touch on James Maddison later. The problem is the huge release clause, £70m. It’s one to keep an eye on for Newcastle, if they don’t get James Maddison they could pursue it, but if they don’t get Maddison for whatever reason, I don’t see them being able to do Szoboszlai because he isn’t cheap,” Bailey said.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Not a bad option

James Maddison is clearly Newcastle’s preferred option, and for good reason.

Maddison is an incredible player who is proven at Premier League level and he would suit this Newcastle side down to the ground.

However, if they can’t get this deal done, Szoboszlai isn’t a bad alternative.

Much like Maddison, Szoboszlai is a great ball striker and a fantastic dribbler, and he would be a fantastic alternative to Maddison.

Sadly, at £70m, he wouldn’t be cheap, but in the transfer market these days, you get what you pay for.