New Everton signing Ashley Young has scored his first goal for the club in a friendly against Wigan Athletic.

Young took to Instagram after the match to celebrate his side’s 1-0 win against the League One side.

It was a very interesting day for Everton fans as their pre-season preparations were taken up a notch.

The team played two friendlies against Wigan and Tranmere Rovers yesterday, with both matches kicking off at the same time.

A more senior side was selected to play Wigan, with Ashley Young and Jordan Pickford making their first appearances of pre-season for Everton.

Young scored the only goal of the game in the second half to win the game for his new side.

Photo by Emma Simpson – Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

After a Dwight McNeil cross was only partially cleared, Young had his first effort initially blocked before powerfully beating Wigan’s keeper at the second attempt.

Young spent much of last season playing as either right-back or left-back for Aston Villa.

However, his years playing as a winger before dropping back into defence were on show with his goal yesterday.

Young scored Everton goal against Wigan yesterday

The 38-year-old posted on Instagram after the match and said: “First pre-season game done. Good few minutes in the tank and always nice to get on the scoresheet! Onto the next one. You away fans.”

Ben Godfrey applauded Young’s performance, while Alex Iwobi called him a “Playa!”

Idrissa Gueye also replied and simply said “My man”, suggesting he’s already formed a relationship with the Senegalese international.

Sean Dyche has previously tried to sign Young during his time at Burnley.

He’ll be glad to have someone with Young’s experience in the squad as Everton look to avoid another relegation battle.

However, he didn’t actually witness the £83,000-a-week defender score yesterday.

Instead, he was overseeing Everton’s other friendly yesterday against Tranmere Rovers.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It was a much younger side that took on the League Two outfit and they came away with a 1-1 draw.

Dyche already knows what he’s getting from Young after his Everton goal against Wigan.

Instead, he was keeping an eye on some of the Toffees’ most exciting youngsters, some of whom are half the age of Everton’s latest signing.