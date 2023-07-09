Everton now ‘favourites’ to sign ‘outstanding’ player Dyche wanted at Burnley

Everton are now reportedly favourites to sign Ashley Young after the veteran was released by Aston Villa this summer.

That’s according to journalist Alan Myers who posted on Twitter about the former England international.

Everton will know how important this transfer window is for their long-term future.

In Sean Dyche, they’ve got a manager who could turn their fortunes around if he’s given time and the right backing.

So far, he’s yet to see the club make any moves in the transfer market.

Already several players have been released including Yerry Mina and Tom Davies who will need replacing.

Ruben Vinagre also left at the end of the season after an unsuccessful loan spell leaving the Toffees short at left-back.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Everton are now the favourites to sign Ashley Young who would be a brilliant addition in that role.

Not only is he still capable of playing at a high level in the Premier League, but he’ll be a brilliant influence off the pitch too.

Everton favourites to sign Young – Myers

Taking to Twitter, Myers said: “Everton have held talks about the possibility of bringing former Aston Villa defender Ashley Young to the club, the 37-year-old [now 38] is available on a free transfer, nothing decided yet, talks are continuing.

“Young has turned down a number of other offers from PL and Championship clubs, Everton are favourites to sign the former Man Utd man.”

The ‘outstanding’ full-back – who can play on either flank or further up the pitch – has been of interest to Sean Dyche before.

Before joining Aston Villa, Dyche wanted to sign Young for Burnley.

It’s no surprise that he’s still keen to work with the 38-year-old who he once played with while at Watford.

The pair played 25 times together at Vicarage Road between 2003 and 2005.

Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

It’s a testament to Young’s longevity that he’s still capable of playing in the Premier League 20 years later.

Everton will be glad that they’re favourites to sign Young as they look to kick-start their summer business.

They need attacking options though and may be about to lose another one after Ellis Simms moved on.