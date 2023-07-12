Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked to Arsenal in recent weeks, and we can’t help but view these rumours with raised eyebrows.

Indeed, while Tchouameni to Arsenal isn’t the most outrageous rumour we’ve ever heard, it would be a mammoth signing in a window in which the Gunners are already on course to spend in excess of £200m on Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber.

Speaking on Inside Arsenal, Charles Watts was asked about the Tchouameni links to Arsenal, and sadly, he poured cold water on this rumour, claiming that he would be very surprised if this was a deal that did indeed go ahead.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Tchouameni not likely

Watts shared his verdict on the ‘incredible’ midfielder

“No I don’t I have to say I’d be very surprised if that happened, but football can be crazy. I never would have predicted at the start of the window that Arsenal would sign Kai Havertz, but they did, I would be very doubtful that Real Madrid would let him go or that Arsenal would be able to afford him anyway,” Watts said.

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

Not likely

Let’s be real, this one never looked that likely, did it?

With Rice, Havertz and Timber seemingly on board, Arsenal’s spending is already way up there in terms of the biggest we’ve seen in Premier League history, and another huge outlay on Tchouameni was unrealistic.

That isn’t to say that Arsenal don’t have one more big signing in them, but it’s hard to picture their next marquee addition being another midfielder after landing both Rice and Havertz who can play in those central roles.

Tchouameni may well be admired by Arsenal, but it’s tough to see this one getting done anytime soon.