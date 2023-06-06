‘I’d be surprised’: Journalist says he’d be shocked if Liverpool’s ‘amazing’ player doesn’t join Real Madrid











Dean Jones would be surprised if Roberto Firmino doesn’t join Real Madrid this summer.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, the journalist was discussing Los Blancos’ attacking quandary after it was announced that Karim Benzema would be leaving the club this summer.

Jones pondered whether or not Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen could join Madrid, before being reminded about Roberto Firmino’s availability on a free transfer, eventually stating that he’d be surprised if Madrid don’t end up signing Firmino this summer.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Firmino to Madrid

Jones gave his verdict on the ‘amazing’ Liverpool attacker.

“It’s not something they wanted to address right now. Can I see Kane going to Madrid? I don’t think I can see Osimhen right now. Yeah, there’s Firmino on a free it’s the best deal. I’d be surprised if they don’t do that,” Jones said.

Makes sense

This is a move that just makes the world of sense.

Real Madrid need an attacker, Carlo Ancelotti wants a forward who can create as well as he can score goals and Firmino is available on a free.

Yes, it’s not quite a Galactico signing for £200m that we have come to expect from Madrid when they’re signing a new attacker, but it will keep them ticking over for a little while until that inevitable move for Kylian Mbappe comes back onto the table.

Firmino is certainly suited to playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you’d be hard-pressed to find any pundit or fan who isn’t tipping the Brazilian to become an absolute star for Madrid if he makes this move.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all