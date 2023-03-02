Ian Wright's two-word reaction live on air after being told Tottenham got knocked out of the FA Cup











Arsenal icon Ian Wright only found out Tottenham had been knocked out of the FA Cup while live on ITV last night.

Fellow pundit Roy Keane took aim at Spurs for their regular failure to win at Old Trafford after West Ham went down 3-1 there last night.

Presenter Mark Pougatch told Keane to lay off Spurs as they had enough on their own plate after losing 1-0 to Sheffield United.

Wright did not seem to know that already and simply said ‘no way’, as Spurs realistic chance of a trophy disappeared for another season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ian Wright reacts live on ITV to Tottenham loss against Sheffield United

On the same night, Wright’s beloved Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Everton 4-0.

There is still a long way to go but they are more likely to end their wait for a Premier League title than Spurs are to end their trophy drought of any description.

Spurs remain in the Champions League but went down 1-0 to AC Milan in the first leg, while Arsenal have been drawn against Sporting in the Europa League, but will likely prioritise the Premier League title.

Spurs made changes at Bramall Lane, but so did their hosts, who were clearly keen to prioritise finishing in the Championship promotion spots.

But without Cristian Romero and Harry Kane, Spurs were lifeless at both ends of the pitch and exited the competition at the fifth round stage.

Next up for Arsenal are Bournemouth at the weekend, while Spurs face Wolves as they look to recover from last night’s defeat.