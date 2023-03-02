'Laughable': Roy Keane makes comment about Tottenham after they are knocked out of the FA Cup last night











Roy Keane has commented on London rivals Tottenham and West Ham after their FA Cup exits last night.

Spurs went down 1-0 to Championship outfit Sheffield United, who have been drawn against second tier rivals Blackburn in the last eight.

West Ham let a 1-0 lead slip at Old Trafford last night and Keane was on punditry duties for ITV alongside Ian Wright and Joe Cole.

Keane said that both Spurs and West Ham wilt at the Theatre of Dreams, playing some decent football but getting beaten more often than not down the years.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Roy Keane takes dig at Tottenham after their FA Cup exit last night

He said of both clubs’ historic visits to Old Trafford: “Never happens, seen it all before. They come, they get a bit giddy, they have a few opportunities.

“Loads of teams, not just West Ham, the Spurses of this world, they come to Old Trafford, they have a little bit of possession, one or two chances, they get a bit excited, they’re getting plaudits and they end up getting beaten.

“West Ham defensively were shocking. Absolutely useless second half. The really good teams find a way to win. No surprises what we’ve seen tonight. I’ve seen it over the years. It’s laughable.”

Keane actually used to support Tottenham when he was younger so it seems that he casts a sharper eye on them than some other teams.

But he seems to hate their soft centre and that was on evidence again last night as they have now thrown away their last remaining realistic chance of a trophy this season.

West Ham let an opportunity slip to setup a last eight clash with Fulham, as they were 1-0 ahead and had plenty of chances to make it more.