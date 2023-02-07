Ian Wright suggests Harry Kane would suit Manchester United











Ian Wright has told The Kelly & Wrighty Show that there is a place for Harry Kane at Manchester United, and suggested that he would be better off joining them if he wants to win major trophies.

Kane’s future is under the microscope once again. He is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the end of next season. And he turns 30 in the summer. So his next decision on his future is obviously likely to shape the remaining years of his career.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Previously, Manchester City were heavily linked a couple of years ago. But they have since signed Erling Haaland. And they also have Julian Alvarez. So their striker options are potentially locked in for a number of years.

Wright thinks Harry Kane would suit Manchester United

He could possibly move abroad. But he may have his sights set on becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League. So he may prefer to stay in England.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

It is not going to be easy for another side to convince Daniel Levy to let him go. But Wright has suggested that Manchester United should definitely ask the question in the summer.

“The mere fact that they’ve taken Weghorst on loan, I watched him again the other day, you look at that and you think I can’t understand how that’s going to work, even with the link-up play and everything like attacking the box, I’m not seeing it,” he told The Kelly & Wrighty Show.

“There’s a place there for someone like Harry Kane. If he’s got serious intentions of trying to win something, Man United and the way they’re playing now, I know they’re coming. And they’re coming. With Harry Kane, that speeds that up. If he went to Man United, with the players that they’ll probably still try and bring in and that, he will definitely score 20 Premier League goals in a season.”

The problem for any Premier League rival is that Tottenham are not planning to let him move elsewhere in the league. Reports from The Times on Monday claimed that Spurs will not let him join a Premier League rival this summer if he decides to not sign a new contract.

They will be powerless to stop him in just under 18 months if it comes to it. But much can change before then.

Manchester United meanwhile, may not feel that breaking the bank to sign Kane is the right move either. They have made big changes under Erik ten Hag. And it does appear that he is building something incredibly impressive.

He wants players who buy into what he wants. And he is not prepared to sign superstars if it means a change in their ideas.

Kane is clearly good enough to play for anyone in world football. But United will now surely have a limit of what they are willing to pay before they accept Tottenham’s stance and look elsewhere.