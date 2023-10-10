Ian Wright shocked after seeing what £25m Tottenham star did vs Luton

Ian Wright has had his say after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma got himself a red card against Luton Town at the weekend.

Spurs picked up an impressive victory despite spending the second half with 10 men. Ange Postecoglou‘s side are now on top of the Premier League table, which is an extraordinary achievement. Bissouma, however, will not want to look back at what he did.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ian Wright delivers verdict on Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma after his red card

Tottenham signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton and Hove Albion last year for £25 million (BBC).

The Mali international was brilliant for the Seagulls during his time there, but his first season at Spurs was a really disappointing one.

However, Postecoglou made Bissouma his main man in midfield right after he arrived, and the 27-year-old has been amazing for Spurs.

Tottenham took on Luton on Saturday in a game they were expected to win comfortably. However, Bissouma got himself two yellow cards in the first half, the second of which was for a dive. Jamie O’Hara branded the midfielder’s actions as ‘so stupid‘.

Wright has now claimed that Postecoglou will have had a word with him after the game.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

He said on The Kelly and Wrighty Show: “The thing what Bissouma will have to learn, and I’m sure Ange Postecoglou will say something – you can’t get sent off for that kind of stuff. You can’t do that – not with what Tottenham are trying to do.

“Against another team, it could’ve cost them. There was a couple of chances Luton had, they could have punished them.

“Apart from that silly dive what he has done, he has been outstanding this season. He’s one of the major parts why they are ticking and doing well.”

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Wrighty’s right

Even though Bissouma got a red card on Saturday, he was a really lucky boy.

Against most other teams in the country, Tottenham would’ve likely dropped points, but Luton just couldn’t get the ball over the line.

That helped Spurs maintain their unbeaten start to the season, and they are now on top of the Premier League table – above their fierce rivals Arsenal.

Bissouma hasn’t got a lot wrong this season apart from his ‘silly dive’. We’re sure he’ll learn from that and be better in the coming weeks and months.