Ian Wright shares whether he thinks Mudryk meant his goal vs Arsenal

Ian Wright has now decided that Mykhaylo Mudryk’s goal against Arsenal for Chelsea on Saturday was a complete fluke.

Wright was speaking on ‘Wrighty’s House’ and said that he had watched the Mudryk goal so many times over the weekend.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The Arsenal legend declared the goal a complete miskick, and also went on to defend the role of David Raya in the incident.

Wright said there was no way that the Arsenal goalkeeper could anticipate Mudryk misplacing the ball, and that claiming such crosses is usually a strength to Raya’s game.

He said: “I’d back him [Raya] in this situation, because one of the things I do believe is how he commanded the box, especially the last 10/15 minutes against Everton.

Wright continued: “David Raya’s thing is the way he collects the ball, and we can’t really dig him out simply because it was a total miskick that was perfect from Mudryk’s point of view.

“I looked at it so many times, he checked where he was when Mudryk was going down, because what he’s trying to do is anticipate the cross.

MORE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR STORIES

He finished: “That’s David Raya’s strength, is reading that situation and going to collect the ball, what he’s undone by is a miskick.”

Wright says there’s no way Mudryk meant to score against Arsenal

It is feasible to think that Mikel Arteta will agree with Wright’s defence of Raya’s role in the goal.

It would be surprising if the Spaniard was dropped for the trip to Seville on Tuesday, even if Aaron Ramsdale is ready and waiting.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The performance against Chelsea as a whole will be a concern, and it’ll be interesting to see how Arsenal react.

One reaction that did catch the eye on Saturday, was that of Mikel Arteta towards Moises Caicedo.

A player Arteta was previously reported to want to sign, he was fuming with the midfielder’s tackles during the game.

And despite a warm embrace at full-time, it would certainly be interesting to hear the manager air his thoughts.

Nonetheless, as Wright would suggest, Arsenal need to put Mudryk’s miskick on Saturday behind them now as they focus on a key trip to Spain.