Ian Wright has admitted that Arsenal defender William Saliba would easily get into Real Madrid’s team right now.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast, the Gunners legend was delighted with what he witnessed at the Emirates yesterday.

Arsenal faced their toughest challenge of the season yesterday with treble winners Manchester City in town.

Both sides were arguably missing their best players, but it was the impact of substitute Gabriel Martinelli that made all the difference.

The young Brazilian’s late effort cannoned off the face of Nathan Ake, leaving Ederson no chance.

Mikel Arteta won’t care how the goal went in as they secured a huge three points against one of their closest rivals.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

One of the key aspects of the match was always going to be how Arsenal dealt with the prolific Erling Haaland.

The fact that the giant Norwegian barely had a chance is a huge credit to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Wright has now said that Saliba wouldn’t look out of place at Real Madrid and it’s hard to disagree.

The young Frenchman has been sensational all season and he could arguably be the better centre-back in the league.

Wright says Saliba could play for Real Madrid

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Wright said: “I think [Erling] Haaland will see William Saliba as the defender that, ‘I need to be on my game today’.

“I know we’ve had games where they’ve still scored against us but Saliba is just getting better.

“Two of the biggest signings was him and [Bukayo] Saka, obviously we knew Saka was going to sign.

“You have to look at him and think to yourself, he could play for Real Madrid right now, no danger.

“He could play for any of them, could play for anyone he wants.

“So, for us to sign him up because he’s at that age where you think, where are you going now?

“In the Premier League, I don’t care what anyone says it is the best league in the world and he’s here, he’s here for another four years, he’s only going to enhance himself and get better.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal and Wright will be hoping that Real Madrid don’t come calling for Saliba any time soon.

Gary Lineker and Micah Richards admitted he was ‘immense’ yesterday but this shouldn’t come as a surprise.

He’s consistently putting in top-level performances against some of the best attacking players in the world.

Arsenal and Saliba had to be patient, but they now appear to be a match made in heaven.