Pundit can’t think of another PL player better than £27m Arsenal star in his position

Robbie Mustoe has suggested that he is struggling to think of a better centre-back in the Premier League right now than William Saliba after Arsenal beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after Mikel Arteta’s men made a huge statement, beating the Premier League champions 1-0 at the Emirates, with Gabriel Martinelli bagging the only goal of the game.

William Saliba has certainly had no issue picking up where he left off before his injury late last season. The £27 million Frenchman has been superb throughout his time in the Arsenal first-team. And no team has conceded fewer goals in the Premier League so far this season than Arteta’s men.

And it was notable that Erling Haaland had such a quiet afternoon on Sunday. David Raya had a difficult day. But it was not as though as the Spaniard was given a lot to do by the opposition either.

William Saliba potentially the best centre-back in the Premier League

Both Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been brilliant this season. And Robbie Mustoe has suggested that the 22-year-old is standing out as the best in the division in his position, even ahead of Liverpool’s £75 million captain.

“I’m struggling. I’m just thinking of a better centre-back in the Premier League right now than William Saliba. I don’t know whether there’s one. Van Dijk will be mentioned by some. Saliba’s coming on unbelievably well,” he told The 2 Robbies podcast.

Arsenal’s title hopes will partially hinge on defender’s fitness

Saliba has been the one constant in the Arsenal backline. He has not missed a minute in the Premier League. And he is the one who has not moved around in the back four.

That provides a further reminder that he is so important to the Gunners’ fortunes. Arsenal fans must be wondering what would have happened had he stayed fit for the entire campaign last year.

Certainly, you would think that the drop-off would not have been quite as severe had he been available for the run-in.

If Arsenal can keep him fit for the entirety of this season, they are definitely going to be in with a fantastic chance of getting themselves across the line this time around.