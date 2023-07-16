Ian Wright believes people will be very surprised by how good new Arsenal signing Kai Havertz is going to be this season.

Wright was speaking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast after the latest big news broke at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz was the first signing of the summer for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side.

He was joined this week by defender Jurrien Timber and new record signing Declan Rice.

The trio will now all be available to feature for Arsenal on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Havertz has already made his first appearance for the Gunners in a friendly against Nurnberg.

Arsenal fans would have been glad to see Havertz in action and Wright has high hopes for him for the upcoming campaign.

Arteta described him as a ‘big talent’ and he’s already started to impress Arsenal’s backroom staff in training.

Now, he just needs to turn that early promise into performances in competitive matches.

Wright thinks new Arsenal man Havertz will surprise many

Speaking about the German international, Wright said: “I feel very, very confident about that midfield and what that midfield can produce.

“Especially with [Kai] Havertz, Havertz in that role, I think we are going to be very surprised in his quality as well.

“Arsenal fans are going to love him, we haven’t seen nothing from him at Chelsea.

“Yes, he’s scored the winning goal in a Champions League and stuff like that.

“But, he’s not a nine, he’s not a false nine. He’s either a ten drifting in like he did for Leverkusen scored lots of goals in his first couple of seasons.

“But I can see him as an eight, arriving with [Gabriel] Jesus coming out, leaving those spaces.

“I cannot help but get excited.”

Wright expects Havertz to play as a central midfielder for Arsenal which is a role he didn’t play very often for Chelsea.

His movement and passing can be fully utilised when he plays slightly deeper and there will be less pressure on him to score goals.

However, Arteta will still want him to make attacking contributions given he’s replacing Granit Xhaka who regularly popped up with goals and assists.