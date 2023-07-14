Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed Kai Havertz after the German made his Gunners debut in a friendly against FC Nurnberg yesterday.

Mikel Arteta‘s side took the lead in the first half through an excellent goal from Bukayo Saka, but the Gunners dropped off in the second 45 and allowed the hosts to level the game.

The big news from yesterday’s fixture, however, was Havertz’s debut, and Arteta claimed on Arsenal.com that he is delighted to have him.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Kai Havertz is a big talent

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65 million deal (Sky Sports) last month.

The German’s time at Stamford Bridge wasn’t exactly great. Yes, he scored a goal that won them the Champions League, but his performances overall just didn’t live up to the hype.

Yet, Arteta saw something in him that convinced him to spend the big bucks. Havertz is an Arsenal player, and the Spaniard claimed yesterday that he has a ‘big talent’ at his disposal now.

He said about Havertz: “Really good. I think he’s fitting in really well. He’s a real good character, a tremendous player and we have a big talent now that we have to fit in in the right way to give us our best.

When asked why he decided to sign him, Arteta said in his press conference, as quoted by Football London: “The talent, the quality, the physicality and the goal threat that he has shown over the past few years.

“I think it’s true that we have to see how we adapt him the best. He needs to build some relationships on that pitch, but so far he’s adapting really well and we’re really happy to have him.

When asked if he’s a replacement for Granit Xhaka, Arteta added: “He’s not a replacement. He’s not gonna be a like-for-like because everybody’s going to be very different to what Granit gave us. It will be very different but Kai has tremendous qualities for our way of playing.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

TBR View:

Havertz really is an interesting signing for Arsenal.

Even though Arteta claimed yesterday that the German hasn’t been brought in to replace Xhaka, he was deployed in the Swiss international’s role in the second half against FC Nurnberg.

Havertz didn’t have the greatest game, but it was his first time out with his new teammates yesterday, so it’s not really fair to judge him after just 45 minutes.

Arsenal take on the MLS All-Stars next, and it will be interesting to see if Havertz will get the nod from the start.