Arsenal could now sign Amadou Onana, days after Ian Wright predicted he'd leave Everton











Arsenal are being linked with a new name in the wake of Frank Lampard’s Everton sacking, with Amadou Onana the latest to be linked.

Onana has been one of the few players to come out of the opening half of the season with any credit for Everton.

The Toffees paid £33m to bring Onana to the Premier League in the summer. And despite the disappointing form of the squad in general, Onana has been doing ok in the main.

However, after Lampard’s sacking, reports this evening are suggesting that Arsenal are among the clubs looking to sign Onana in the aftermath.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

And coincidentally, Arsenal’s interest comes just a week after Gunners legend Ian Wright tipped someone to come in and sign Onana from Everton.

“Onana looks like a very good signing. Somebody will probably cherry-pick him out of there with the way it’s going because he looks like a very capable player,” Wright said on the Kelly and Wrighty show last week.

Certainly, Onana would tick plenty of boxes for Arsenal. He’s a box to box midfielder with huge potential. At the moment, his time at Everton just hasn’t worked out for all involved. But at another club, in a better position, he could well flourish.

TBR’s View: Onana to Arsenal would be a kick in the teeth for Everton

You can’t really go sacking the manager and then in the immediate aftermath, sanction the sale of one of your best players and big summer buys.

Onana has impressed enough to suggest he’ll be a good Premier League player. Of course, there’s questions over whether he’s good enough for a team like Arsenal.

But he fits the bill in terms of age and profile. It wouldn’t, then, be a surprise at all to see Mikel Arteta fancy making a move for Onana.