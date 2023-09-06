Ian Wright left shocked after seeing what Unai Emery at Villa did on Saturday

Ian Wright was very surprised by the way Unai Emery set his team up against Liverpool on Sunday.

Wrighty was talking on the Wrighty’s House Podcast about the match at Anfield at the weekend.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding Aston Villa’s trip to Liverpool.

Unai Emery’s side have been tipped to be one of the sides that could challenge the traditional top six in the Premier League this season.

They stormed up the table last season after Emery replaced Steven Gerrard last year, earning themselves a Europa Conference League spot.

A 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Newcastle on the opening day of the season was followed up with four straight wins in all competitions.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, Ian Wright has admitted the way Emery’s team played against Liverpool has worried him.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat and looked deflated after Mohamed Salah scored the third goal.

Not only is the scoreline worrying, but the nature of the defeat and how the team approached the game will concern Villa fans.

Wright worried about Emery tactics against Liverpool

Talking about the match at Anfield last weekend, Wright said: “I was very surprised with [Aston] Villa and Unai [Emery]. I cannot believe that the game plan is not to, with someone like Trent Alexadner-Arnold, getting tight.

“He must have been the focal point of their team meeting, I can’t see any different because if you’re going to give him time in and around that centre circle, ten yards into his own half, and you’ve got a high line like that with Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, you’re going to get hurt.

“But going the other way, I don’t know what the game plan was, how can you not stop Trent? Just gave Trent the keys.”

Aston Villa aren’t the first team to struggle to cope with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant range of passing.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, he was afforded way too much time on the ball and the Villa high line coming up against a rapid Liverpool front three was always going to be a recipe for disaster.

Wright has suggested that Emery should have set his side up differently against Liverpool to try and get a result.

It’s admirable that they tried to play their own style against Jurgen Klopp’s side, but ultimately it was always going to make getting a result difficult.

Ollie Watkins’s pace caused problems at times, while Moussa Diaby looks like a great addition.

However, it’s hard to argue that Aston Villa’s approach at the weekend was naïve.