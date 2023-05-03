Ian Wright delivers verdict on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's return to Arsenal last night











Ian Wright has delivered his verdict on Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance on his return to the Emirates Stadium last night.

The Gabon star was once a fan favourite at Arsenal, but he was welcomed back with boos yesterday. He had an awful game and Frank Lampard decided he had seen enough after just 45 minutes.

Aubameyang was substituted at half-time, and Ian Wright has now had his say on the Chelsea number nine.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Ian Wright says he feels for Aubameyang after he was subbed off at half-time last night

Aubameyang was handed his first start for Chelsea in months last night. The last time he was given a nod in the Premier League from the first whistle was in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

He lasted a little more than an hour in that game, but he offered nothing last night, and that left Lampard with no choice but to get him out of the side at the break.

Arsenal fans were delighted to see the board come up with Aubameyang’s number just before the start of the second half. There was a big cheer at the Emirates when that happened.

Arsenal legend Wright was asked about Aubameyang’s substitution as it happened at half-time on Premier League Productions last night.

He claimed that he feels sorry for the Gabon international.

“I feel for him. Coming back to Arsenal, it’s a bit embarrassing for him (to get substituted at half-time),” Wright said.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

Aubameyang’s £12 million (Guardian) move to Chelsea has been a disastrous one.

The Gabon star has scored just three goals in 21 appearances for the Blues, two of which came in the Champions League group stage.

He looks like a shadow of his former self at Stamford Bridge, and it’s almost certain now that he will leave the club in the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if Lampard gives him another opportunity against Bournemouth this weekend.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

