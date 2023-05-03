What Arsenal fans did when they found out Aubameyang was getting subbed off at half-time - Sky commentator











Arsenal fans inside the Emirates cheered loudly when they realised that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was being replaced at half-time after Chelsea’s abject first-half display.

That was according to Sky Sports commentator Rob Hawthorne, as the Blues looked to try and change things after a woeful first 45 minutes against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal would have been in no doubt that Tuesday’s clash was a must-win. The Gunners need to be flawless to stand a chance of winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal fans offer Aubameyang a send-off

There is no doubt that they have made a brilliant start.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal blew Chelsea away in the first-half, with Martin Odegaard scoring twice and Gabriel Jesus adding a third before the break.

Unsurprisingly, Frank Lampard made a change at the interval. And unsurprisingly, it was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who came off after barely getting a touch of the ball.

Kai Havertz was the man to replace Aubameyang. And Hawthorne noted how the Arsenal fans reacted when the board went up and the number nine appeared.

“There was a big cheer which went up at the Emirates when the number nine was held up and they found out Aubameyang was going off and Kai Havertz was coming on,” Hawthorne said.

Arsenal fans must have feared Aubameyang coming back to haunt them. He has been a terrible signing for Chelsea. And the Gunners have been really struggling of late. So it may have seemed to have been written in the stars for the striker to make an impact.

But that really was not the case. Aubameyang never looked like adding his second Premier League goal for the Blues. And it made complete sense for Lampard to take him off.

Ultimately, it was an embarrassing performance for Chelsea. And their supporters must be so relieved that there are not a few extra games left.

On current form, they would surely be in serious danger of falling into the Championship.