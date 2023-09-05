Ian Wright amazed by PL player Arsenal are reportedly already planning to bid for next summer

Ian Wright believes Brighton are not going to be able to hold onto Evan Ferguson if he carries on his current form, and insisted that the Arsenal target is good enough to play for any of the top sides in the Premier League.

Wright was speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, of course, after the Republic of Ireland international bagged a stunning hat-trick to help Brighton blow Newcastle away at the weekend.

The potential of Evan Ferguson has been no secret for some time. The 18-year-old has now scored 10 goals in 24 appearances in the Premier League.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

His form is not going unnoticed. Reports from Football Transfers last month claimed that Arsenal are the team most likely to make a bid for Ferguson next summer. Brighton however, already value the youngster at £100 million. And that asking price is only likely to increase over the next few months.

Wright lauds Arsenal target Evan Ferguson

Certainly, if Ferguson continues on his current trajectory, whoever gets him is going to be landing a potential superstar. It is too soon to say whether he can be as important as Erling Haaland has been for Manchester City. But it is definitely fair to say that there are not too many world-class strikers around right now.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

And clearly, Wright would be delighted if he ended up at Arsenal. He suggested that Ferguson now has the potential to be anything he wants to be.

“When you look at him and the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement, finishing, both feet, good in the air, good pace, he’s got all the attributes at 18,” he told The Kelly and Wrighty Show. “Very sure in the way he plays. He’s somebody that all he has to do is keep doing what he’s doing and they’re going to start talking about him in millions, because that striker is not around really.

“You can’t find that guy come along who’s 18 in the Premier League. Let’s face it as well, he’s at the perfect club to continue to grow, playing Premier League football, scoring goals. They’re not going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he’s doing. He’s too good.

“When you watch the way he plays, you look at all the top teams, top six, he can play in any of those teams in the way they play.”

Of course, it is important to not pile too much pressure on Ferguson. There have sadly been a number of extraordinary talents who never quite manage to realise their full potential.

Arsenal have a decent group of strikers. And Gabriel Jesus reminded everyone of what he could do with a moment of brilliance to wrap up the win over Manchester United at the weekend.

But if Ferguson looks set to leave Brighton next summer, the Gunners simply have to make sure that they are in the mix to get a deal done.

It could be the kind of move which helps transform a club given how hard it is right now to find a genuinely brilliant striker.