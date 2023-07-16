Ian Wright admits he’s so happy that £30m star is an Arsenal player

Ian Wright has admitted that he’s absolutely delighted that Martin Odegaard is an Arsenal player.

Wright was speaking on Wrighty’s House about the Norwegian international.

The Arsenal legend is already very excited about the upcoming season.

He’s admitted that he thinks new signing Kai Havertz will surprise plenty of people with just how good he can be.

The signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber also immediately improve the Arsenal squad.

However, Wright wanted to highlight how happy he is that Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The £30m playmaker was outstanding last season and is a natural leader on the pitch.

With Granit Xhaka no longer at the club, Odegaard may have to be an even bigger presence within the squad.

However, Mikel Arteta will hope that Declan Rice can immediately slot in and take over from the Swiss international both on and off the pitch.

Wright is delighted Odegaard is an Arsenal player

Speaking about Arsenal’s midfield options, Wright said: “I think and I’m praying, maybe I’m thinking too much and wanting it too much, that he [Kai Havertz] can just play and be because I don’t think he’s been that.

“And I think that we again have stumbled upon, we can’t say stumbled as it’s taking away the credit from Edu and Mikel [Arteta] and everybody, on getting [Martin] Odegaard which is, I pray every night saying thank you to God.

“Now, we’ve got Havertz who I believe [has] that same vibe.”

Although it’s very early days, the campaign hasn’t started in the best way for Odegaard.

He was due to start against Nurnberg on Thursday but pulled out of the match in the warm-up due to injury.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta will be desperate to make sure that Odegaard is fit for the start of the season.

Although Havertz could play that role, the Norwegian was irreplaceable last year.

If he can’t play, it might offer Emile Smith Rowe a chance to shine after a successful Under-21 European Championships with England.

However, Arsenal fans and Wright will be delighted if they see Odegaard lead the side out on the opening day.

No one in the squad can compete with his range of passing or ability to find space in the final third to create chances for his teammates.