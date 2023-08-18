‘I wouldn’t rule out’: Journalist suggests Tottenham could end up signing £95m player on deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur seem to be keen to trust Richarlison to be their new starting striker.

Harry Kane has, of course, left the club, but, as of yet, Spurs haven’t signed a like-for-like replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are keen to trust Richarlison as their starting striker, but after a lacklustre performance against Brentford, more questions have been raised about the Brazilian.

Richarlison has three matches between now and the end of the transfer window to prove his worth, and speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Tom Barclay has suggested that if Richarlison doesn’t score in any of these games, Spurs could yet make a deadline day move for either Romelu Lukaku, Dusan Vlahovic or someone else of that ilk.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Late moves possible

Barclay shared his verdict on Richarlison and Spurs going for another striker.

“I do wonder that if in two weeks if Richarlison hasn’t scored against Man United, Bournemouth and Fulham in the cup, Tottenham might think we need a striker and Richarlison isn’t going to carry this burden. I thought he actually played quite well against Brentford, but I wouldn’t rule out a late transfer deadline day dash for Lukaku or Vlahovic or someone,” Barclay said.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Crunch time

This is a big few weeks for Richarlison to really prove himself.

The Brazilian has scored just one Premier League goal for Spurs so far, and if he doesn’t add to that tally soon, he may be replaced in the team.

Tottenham would have every right to lose faith in Richarlison if he doesn’t start scoring before the end of the transfer window, and as Barclay says, a late panic buy could be on the cards.

Whether that move is for Romelu Lukaku remains to be seen, but the £95m striker has shown in the past that he knows where the back of the net is at this level.