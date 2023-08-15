‘Very happy’: Fabrizio Romano says Spurs are buzzing over 26-year-old now, has impressed in pre-season

Tottenham’s opening game of the season drew something of a mixed reaction from the wider footballing world.

On one hand, a 2-2 draw with Brentford is never exactly a great result when you want to qualify for Europe next season, but, on the other hand, Spurs did, at times, look very bright in attack.

However, it has to be noted that both of Spurs’ goals were scored by their defenders with Spurs lacking a serious cutting edge up front.

Richarlison has come under fire after his performance at the weekend, but according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Spurs want to trust Richarlison with the role as the starting striker going forwards, claiming that the club believe this could be a very important season for the Brazilian.

Photo by Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Spurs happy with Richarlison

Romano shared the view of Richarlison from within Tottenham.

“First of all they really want to trust Richarlison, they are very happy with Richarlison and with his attitude in the whole pre-season, they feel it could be a really important season for Richarlison and also the style of play of Ange Postecoglou will help Richarlison at the top level, Richarlison will have full trust,” Romano said.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Repay the faith

Tottenham are showing a lot of faith in Richarlison by making him their first-choice number nine, and he needs to repay that faith by getting the necessary goals.

It’s all well and good saying that the Brazilian has the right attitude and that he’s had a good pre-season, but until he starts to add to his tally of one Premier League goal for Tottenham, he’s not doing his job.

It’s too early to judge him under Ange Postecoglou, but an improvement from Sunday’s performance is needed if he’s going to be an adequate Kane replacement.