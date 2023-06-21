Jurrien Timber is a transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners have made the first bid for the Dutch defender on Monday, and according to Charles Watts, a second bid is set to be tabled very soon.

While Arsenal may be very keen on Timber, they’re not the only ones in this race.

Manchester United have been keen for quite some time, and according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, you also can’t discount the idea of Liverpool getting involved in this transfer battle either.

Liverpool could get involved

Bailey shared what he knows about Timber.

“He is a centre-half, but he can also play at right-back, he can play in midfield he’s got everything in his toolbox. We know Man United have looked at him. I’m amazed United haven’t gone stronger for him he’s the perfect fit at Old Trafford. I wouldn’t rule out United or Liverpool getting involved in this. Arsenal have come in at €35m (£30m), but Ajax want €60m (£50m),” Bailey said.

Would make sense

Liverpool haven’t been so strongly linked to Timber as of late, but it has to be said that this is a transfer that would make a lot of sense.

Indeed, Liverpool need a new centre-back, and getting a young player who can play as a right-back too is a real bonus.

Factor in that Timber already has a connection with both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo from the Dutch national team, and you can see that this is a transfer that makes the world of sense.

Don’t be shocked if the Reds do get involved in this race and stake their own claim for signing Timber in the coming weeks.