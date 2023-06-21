Arsenal have gone crazy this week when it comes to transfers.

They’re closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz, they’ve made numerous bids for Declan Rice and talks are advancing for Romeo Lavia.

There’s also the small subject of Jurrien Timber on the Emirates agenda too.

Indeed, Arsenal bid £30m for the Dutch defender on Monday evening, and while that offer was turned down, according to Charles Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel, Arsenal are already preparing to go back in with a second bid.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Timber bid prepared

Watts shared what he knows about Timber.

“My understanding on this deal is that the negotiations are ongoing with Ajax. Yes, the first bid was rejected but the interest is still there and Arsenal will go back with a second bid. The valuation seems to be quite apart though and we saw this last summer with Lisandro Martinez where Arsenal ended up backing away. We’re far from this being a deal done situation aren’t we?” Watts said.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Flurry of signings

It’s not unreasonable to believe we may be about to see an unbelievable flurry of signings at Arsenal.

Kai Havertz is close to joining, Declan Rice is the top target, Romeo Lavia’s talks are advancing well and a second bid is about to go in for Timber.

Mikel Arteta could well have four new players through the door by the time pre-season starts, and that will give Arsenal a real boost as they try to challenge for the title again next season.

Indeed, a solid pre-season campaign will allow these players to bed in with ease next term, and if all four of these deals get over the line, Arsenal will mean serious business this season.