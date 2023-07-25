‘I wouldn’t rule out’: £40m Liverpool target could still end up signing for Chelsea – journalist

Liverpool very much appear to be in the driving seat in the race to sign Romeo Lavia now.

Indeed, the Reds have been named as favourites to land the young Belgian, and the player himself has reportedly given the greenlight on the move.

Unfortunately though, as Liverpool fans know, things aren’t always as straightforward as they should be, and it looks as though this Lavia deal could still be in danger of being hijacked.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, you still can’t rule out the idea of Chelsea coming in and signing Romeo Lavia.

In all honesty, this would be a very Chelsea move.

The Blues have been the masters of transfer hijacks in recent times, and we know that Lavia is a player they really like.

The west London club reportedly made a big-money bid for the player this time last year after just a handful of games for Southampton, and now, it sounds as though they could well be back in for him.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are currently leading this race, but, as we’ve seen on a number of occasions, Chelsea’s wage structure is much more flexible than the Reds’ so if it does end up being something of a straight shootout between the two sides, it could well end up being Chelsea who edge this deal.

Of course, Chelsea are currently focused on a move for Moises Caicedo, so it may turn out that they don’t even end up going after Lavia, but with Brighton proving to be really tough negotiators on that deal, we can’t help but wonder if they will turn their attentions to Lavia sooner rather than later.

Keep an eye on this one as the £40m man will be on the move very soon.