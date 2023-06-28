Arsenal’s third bid for Declan Rice has gone in, but this is far from a done deal just yet.

Indeed, there is still some way to go in terms of club-to-club negotiations here, and while all sides want a deal done, there’s still that small chance that it doesn’t happen.

If Rice doesn’t join, Arsenal will need a Plan B, and, luckily, it sounds as though they have a ‘fantastic’ alternative in mind.

Indeed, according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Arsenal can’t be dismissed in the race to sign Caicedo, claiming that the Gunners have always liked the Ecuadorian player.

Caicedo an option

Bailey shared what he knows about Caicedo.

“Yes they are (Chelsea) are very much leading the chase. There are others in there, I wouldn’t rule Arsenal out if Rice didn’t happen, they have always liked him, but yeah, Chelsea are pretty confident about doing this,” Bailey said.

Not a bad alternative

It looks as though every Arsenal fan is desperate for Declan Rice to come to the Emirates, but if he does end up snubbing the north London club, Caicedo isn’t a bad alternative.

Indeed, much like Rice, Caicedo is proven in the Premier League, brilliant on the ball, versatile and, to boot, he’s actually younger than the Englishman.

In all honesty, there’s an argument to make that Caicedo would be a better signing than Rice, but that’s clearly not how the Arsenal hierarchy view things.

Both players will seemingly be on the move this summer, and it will be interesting to see where they end up.