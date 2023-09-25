James Maddison has now admitted he’s shocked at how quickly he was named Premier League player of the month at Tottenham Hotspur.

Maddison was speaking to Viaplay after the North London derby yesterday.

And although he expressed his confidence in his own ability, Maddison did also give a lot of credit to those around him.

Maddison said: “The people at the club are brilliant, they have made me feel right at home.

“And the person and character that I am, I am quite confident and have a lot of self belief so I didn’t have any doubts that I would be able to go in.

“It probably happened even quicker than I thought, if you had said to me I would be Premier League player of the month in my first month, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“But that’s down to my teammates enabling me to express myself and be the person and player that I am.”

Of course, Ange Postecoglou also deserves a ton of credit for Maddison’s fast start at Tottenham.

Maddison has been the subject of a lot of attention over the last 24 hours.

As well as being brilliant against Arsenal, Maddison also showed the bravado that Spurs fans will love.

The England international looked inspired by the task at hand at the Emirates and certainly didn’t hide under the pressure.

The only dampener on the day will be the injury issue that has prevailed.

It was earlier revealed that Maddison will undergo a scan on a knee injury picked up against Arsenal.

And whilst it doesn’t seem too much of concern right now, Spurs fans will want a positive update as soon as possible.

Maddison has surprised himself at his fast start at Tottenham, and he won’t want to be slowed down any time soon.