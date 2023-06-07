‘I wouldn’t be surprised’: Journalist suggests Newcastle could sign ‘fantastic’ player from Tottenham











Fraser Forster could be an option for Newcastle this summer according to Ross Gregory.

Speaking on NUFC Matters, the journalist stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Newcastle did move for the ‘fantastic’ Tottenham goalkeeper this summer.

Newcastle are in need of a few more homegrown players after they qualified for the Champions League, and signing Forster is a great way to tick a couple of those boxes.

Indeed, not only is the goalkeeper English, he was also trained at Newcastle’s academy, so he will help massively in terms of Champions League squad registration next season.

Forster an option

Gregory gave his veridict on the idea of Forster signing for Newcastle.

“I think it’s not a bad shout. He’s been number two at Spurs pretty much, he’s 35, 36, he’s coming towards the end of his career. You need someone like that who is understanding of their role and won’t be first-choice. Nick Pope will be number one for the next couple of seasons, no doubt about that,” Gregory said.

“It’s an interesting one, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are looking at someone like that. I watched Forster a few games last season, he made some great saves, but he also didn’t look as sharp as he could be. But if you’re bringing in a third-choice to help the squad and help the Champions League dilemma, it isn’t a bad shout at all.”

Makes sense

Newcastle need to have some more club-trained players in the squad as they embark on their Champions League journey, and signing someone like Forster would make the world of sense.

As a second-choice goalkeeper, Forster is certainly good enough to play a part at a team like Newcastle – he did a great job for Spurs this season, while he ticks a number of boxes in terms of homegrown status.

This sort of deal would be a no-brainer for Newcastle.

