‘I wouldn’t be happy’: MOTD pundit says £30m Arsenal player should be angry at what Arteta is about to do

Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start this weekend by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1.

The Gunners were 2-0 up inside the first-half and despite failing to kick on, did more than enough to deserve the win.

Of course, a lot of eyes were on Arsenal’s new signings. Havertz, Rice and Timber all played and there could be another new face, David Raya, arriving soon.

The Spanish star will compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the number one jersey.

However, speaking on MOTD2 last night, Shay Given has said that Mikel Arteta is simply causing himself a problem by signing Raya, and believes Ramsdale will be far from happy.

“I would look at it and say you’re signing a problem, for me. Because Ramsdale was one of Arsenal’s best players last season and had some big performances,” Given said.

“If you’re bringing in Raya, who’s a number one in his own right then you’re causing yourself a problem. I don’t think Raya, who’s the number one at Brentford, is leaving to be number two at Arsenal. If I was in that position I’d not go to any club as no2, no chance.

“I don’t understand why Arteta wants to bring him in. The goalie coach is from Brentford and he likes him so maybe he’s given him some reassurances he’ll be number one. But I wouldn’t be happy if I was Aaron Ramsdale.”

Ramsdale will relish challenge but Given has a point

It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out for Arsenal. The signing of Raya is a clear nod from Mikel Arteta that he does indeed want more from his goalkeeping department.

We all know Ramsdale seems to have some fight in him but it will be interesting how quickly that falls away if Raya starts getting picked week on week.

As Given says, this could create a problem for Arsenal and one that really, they didn’t need.