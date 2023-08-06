Fabrizio Romano shares Sunday update on David Raya to Arsenal

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, with talks set to reach the final stages this weekend.

Raya has emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Gunners in recent days. Mikel Arteta is apparently pushing to sign Raya, despite having Aaron Ramsdale in his squad.

And it seems that a deal for Raya is edging closer.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will hold a new round of talks over Raya today as they hope to make the crucial breakthrough.

Romano claims the negotiations are entering the crucial final stages as the Gunners look to get this one over the line.

Raya has shone for Brentford ever since they won promotion to the Premier League and has gone on to become a full Spanish international.

Lauded for having ‘world class’ ability, it will be interesting to see if Raya actually dislodges Ramsdale as the number one goalie or if he has to bide his time.

Raya can improve Arsenal

While Ramsdale had a big season last year, David Raya is renowned for being excellent with his feet and that’s something that might get him in ahead of the Englishman.

It will feel harsh on Ramsdale but that’s how top level football goes sometimes. At the end of the day, it’s about improving and David Raya is a player who improves this Arsenal side.

The Gunners are building nicely for the future. And having two excellent goalkeepers is never a bad thing.