Alasdair Gold can’t be sure that Harry Kane is going to stay at Tottenham this summer.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was speaking about the Kane situation, and he says that he can’t be sure that he’ll stay at Tottenham.

Gold says that he was almost 100 per cent confident that Kane would stay this summer. However, Karim Benzema’s departure from Real Madrid has thrown a spanner in the works and that he can no longer be 100% sure that Kane will be staying at the club, although the feeling is that Kane is leaning towards staying.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane’s future now uncertain

Gold shared his verdict on the ‘brilliant‘ striker.

“The Benzema exit puts a different light on things I would say. Had he not left I would have been almost 100% confident that Kane would stay this summer. I would still say it’s leaning towards him staying, but the chance to play for Real Madrid and hoover up the trophies would be daft for any player to turn down,” Gold said.

Tempting

Harry Kane has been incredibly loyal to Tottenham throughout his career, but Real Madrid are a different animal.

Indeed, when Los Blancos come calling, it’s very hard to turn them down.

The Spanish giants are by far and away the most successful team in the history of this sport, and a player who has never won a trophy in his career could well be salivating at the idea of joining Real Madrid.

Of course, getting Kane out of Spurs is easier said than done, even when you’re a club like Real Madrid, but they have managed to tempt Daniel Levy into selling both Gareth Bale and Luka Modric in the past.

Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images