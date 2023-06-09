‘I would be very surprised’: Journalist says he’d be stunned if ‘astonishing’ player joined Arsenal now

Any Arsenal fans hoping to see Moussa Diaby at the Emirates this summer shouldn’t hold their breath.

That is according to Tom Canton who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the French winger potentially heading to north London this summer.

The journalist was discussing Arsenal’s spending capabilities this summer, and he says that the Gunners may well be capable of making two very big signings this summer alongside a handful of smaller arrivals, but sadly, he can’t see Diaby coming in, claiming that he’d be very surprised if that transfer went ahead this summer.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Diaby unlikely

Canton shared his verdict on the Diaby rumours.

“I think they’re capable of spending it on two players this summer, and then the rest will be smaller. I don’t think Diaby will happen this summer, I would be very surprised if that happened. I don’t expect it to,” Canton said.

Shame

It’s a shame that a move for Moussa Diaby is unlikely for Arsenal this summer, because he’d fit into this team perfectly.

A fast, young, clinical winger who loves to cut in from the right side, Diaby would be the perfect rotation option alongside Bukayo Saka.

Let’s face it, Saka needs to rest every now and then. Yes, he’s only young, but we’ve seen talented players burnout time and time again because they’re being pushed too hard. Saka needs someone to come in and work in tandem with him, and Diaby would have been the perfect player for that role.

Who knows? Arsenal could go out and get someone else who can play that role, but it’s hard to imagine that whoever the Gunners target next will be on Diaby’s level, because very few players are as good as the ‘astonishing‘ winger.

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Bundesliga/Bundesliga Collection via Getty Images