Robin Le Normand has been linked with a move to Arsenal this week, but according to Football.London’s Tom Canton, the French defender isn’t likely to be headed to The Emirates this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the journalist stated that the rumours regarding the centre-half should be taken with a serious pinch of salt, claiming that it’s unlikely that the Gunners will actually go out and spend £45m on a backup defender at this point in time.

Canton also noted that linking Arsenal with a number of centre-halves is very easy at the moment due to William Saliba’s injury issues.

Le Normand not likely

The journalist gave his verdict on these rumours.

“Arsenal are said to be interested in Robin Le Normand. He’s a 26 year old at Real Sociedad. There is part of me that thinks that the situation with Holding is sparking suggestions that Arsenal want a centre-back, so I would say to take these reports from Spain with a pinch of salt. I would be surprised if Arsenal were going in for a player at this level, there’s talk of a €50m (£45m) release clause, but I don’t know why Arsenal would be looking to pay that for a backup player,” Canton said.

Seems farfetched

As Canton says, this deal doesn’t seem to likely at the moment.

Arsenal’s defensive issues are there for all to see at the moment, but, in all honesty, things can change very quickly at the Emirates with a few injury issues clearing up.

Indeed, not only is William Saliba set to come back soon, Takehiro Tomiyasu is also set to return, which would free-up Ben White to move over to the centre-half spot if Saliba picks up another issue.

The solution to Arsenal’s centre-back problems may actually be to sign another right-back rather than to sign someone like Le Normand.

