Arsenal now want Robin Le Normand this summer, he knows Nacho Monreal very well











Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand is on Arsenal’s radar this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to upgrade his squad.

A report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has provided an update on the 26-year-old’s future.

With just seven games to go, Arsenal couldn’t ask to be in a better position in the Premier League this season.

Their fate is still in their hands as they chase an extraordinary league title.

However, Mikel Arteta is having to deal with a small crisis in the middle of defence.

All season, he has relied on the brilliant partnership of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Unfortunately, the young Frenchman has suffered an injury, meaning Rob Holding has had to step up in his absence.

Holding has been fine, but is not of the same quality as the 22-year-old.

Arsenal are now looking at Real Sociedad Robin Le Normand as they seek to improve the overall quality of their defence.

The Frenchman – who is currently trying to switch nationalities to Spain – has had another great campaign in La Liga.

It may now be time for him to move elsewhere and potentially make his Champions League bow next season.

Real Sociedad defender Le Normand on Arsenal radar

The report from Mundo Deportivo states that Le Normand will not be allowed to leave this summer unless his £52.8m release clause is met.

Le Normand is on Arsenal’s radar after having the ‘umpteenth good season’ of his career.

There’s already a connection between Arsenal and Real Sociedad.

Captain Martin Odegaard spent time there before joining Arsenal, while Mikel Arteta briefly plied his trade there before joining Everton.

Le Normand also played nearly 60 times with Nacho Monreal at the club before the left-back retired.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Spanish football manager Manolo Marquez said this season of Le Normand: “He’s aggressive, correct with the ball, strong in duels and fast.

“I like him, he’s a very important player for La Real.”

Le Normand has been first choice at Real Sociedad for the past four seasons, putting in plenty of great performances.

The 26-year-old is a brilliant ball-playing defender, something Holding has struggled with in Saliba’s absence.

He’s also brilliant in the air, winning more than his fair share of headers.

It would be a pricy move for Arsenal, but they could do a lot worse than bringing in Le Normand.

