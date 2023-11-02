‘I was’: James Maddison says he was gutted after one thing that happened at Tottenham Hotspur in August

Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison has admitted that he was gutted when Harry Kane was sold to Bayern Munich in August.

Spurs have had an amazing start to the new season. They are still unbeaten in the Premier League and are currently on top of the table. Maddison’s influence has been huge, but what makes Tottenham so impressive is that they’re delivering without Kane.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

James Maddison says he was gutted when Tottenham sold Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur had the perfect plan in the summer – to have a front three of Son Heung-min, Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski in front of their new creator-in-chief, James Maddison.

That would’ve been one of the best attacks in the Premier League, and there were hugely positive signs in pre-season where Kane and Maddison combined really well.

However, in August, just before the start of the Premier League season, Tottenham accepted a bid from Bayern Munich to sell Kane.

Maddison was a guest on A League of Their Own on Sky Max yesterday, and Micah Richards asked the midfielder if he was gutted when Spurs sold Kane in the summer.

The Tottenham number 10 replied: “I was, to be fair. Harry is so good, isn’t he? Arguably the best number nine in the world. So I wasn’t thrilled, no.

“But, looking at the team on paper before I went in, it’s still such a good team. I know they had a disappointing season, but I was still looking at the team and thinking ‘just get me in there and get me feeding those front players and we can turn those things around’.

“Harry has obviously left but we have started really well.”

Harry Kane and James Maddison – Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Tottenham don’t miss Kane

A vast majority of football fans expected Tottenham to crumble as soon as Harry Kane left the club before the start of the season.

Ange Postecoglou probably laughed at that view.

The Australian has completely transformed Spurs. He has made them title contenders, and even though having Kane right now would make them a much more serious threat, it has to be said that they are not missing the striker one bit.

Kane, on the other hand, may well be wondering if he made a mistake leaving Tottenham in the summer. His Bayern Munich side crashed out of the cup last night after losing to a team who are currently 15th in the German third division.