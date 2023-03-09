Richarlison admits Tottenham move has been difficult after leaving Everton last summer











Former Everton star Richarlison has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte in an explosive rant after Spurs went out of the Champions League last night.

The 25-year-old came off the bench with 20 minutes remaining, as the north London club played out a 0-0 stalemate with AC Milan, with the Italian side progressing to the quarter-final courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate win.

Indeed, the attacker has become accustomed to substitute appearances since his £60m switch to Spurs last summer, having made just eight starts in 25 games in all competitions so far this season, scoring just two goals.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Expressing his disappointment at a frustrating season, the Brazilian international didn’t mince his words after the final whistle last night. Speaking with Brazillian outfit TNT Sports, Richarlison said, “This season, excuse the word, it’s been s—, because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury. But, when I enter the field, I give my life.

“Yesterday [Tuesday], they asked me to take a test at the gym, that if I was good I would go to the game and, at the time of the game, they left me on the bench.

“Let’s see what he will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I’m a professional, I work every day and I want to play.”

The fiery interview, which was translated by Sky Sports News and tweeted via journalist Fabrizio Romano, has been criticised by Spurs fans, yet has ignited Evertonians to invite the Brazilian star back to Goodison.

Richarlison loss is sorely felt by Everton after Tottenham switch

Richie, as he became known on the blue half of Merseyside, was a firm favourite at Goodison Park spending four years with the Toffees following his 2018 move from Watford in a deal worth an initial fee of £35m, rising to £50m with add-ons.

With 43 goals in 135 games for the Blues, the samba star had been one of the most prolific and consistent players at Everton in recent seasons.

His heroics throughout last season helped Everton maintain top-flight status, most notably scoring a dramatic equaliser in the penultimate game of the campaign, as the Toffees came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2, a win that guaranteed Premier League football would stay at Goodison Park.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

Richarlison is sorely missed at Everton, a situation compounded by the fact that he hasn’t been replaced as the Blues find themselves once again in a relegation fight.

If Richie is unhappy at Spurs, there’s no doubt he’d be welcomed with open arms back at Goodison Park this summer.