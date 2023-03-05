Gabby Agbonlahor says Richarlison has been a flop at Tottenham











Gabby Agbonlahor has torn into Richarlison on talkSPORT, claiming that it says a lot about how much of a flop he has been that he came on after Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal in Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Wolves on Saturday.

Spurs missed the chance to strengthen their grip on a top-four spot at Molineux. A late strike from Adama Traore handed Julen Lopetegui’s men the three points.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

It is another worrying result for Tottenham ahead of their Champions League tie with AC Milan this coming week. And for Agbonlahor, it was an ominous sign regarding Richarlison’s role in North London.

Agbonlahor tears into Richarlison after Tottenham loss

It is fair to say that the Brazilian has not had the best time since moving to Spurs. He is yet to open his account in the Premier League. And he has only really had a run in the side due to injury or the poor form of his teammates.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ultimately, Richarlison came on after 85 minutes on Saturday. That was after Adama had given the home side the lead. And it was also after Lucas and Emerson had already come on.

Lucas has barely played this season. Meanwhile, Emerson is obviously a right wing-back. So it says something that Richarlison did not come on before the pair. Certainly, Agbonlahor did not pull any punches with his criticism of the 25-year-old.

“I look at Lucas Moura getting brought on before Richarlison,” he told talkSPORT. “What does that say about how much of a flop Richarlison is? In the World Cup, when he’s playing with these superstars, he’s dancing like a chicken when his team scores against South Korea.

“But he hasn’t scored a Premier League goal this season and he cost £60 million. And you had Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal come on before him today.”

The challenge for Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini is how to get Richarlison in the side alongside their other attacking stars.

Tottenham are perhaps wary of upsetting the balance of the side by bringing Richarlison on alongside Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski.

Perhaps the answer is using Kulusevski at wing-back. But there is also an argument that using the quartet as a front four and reshuffling the pack behind them could be devastating.

Conte and Stellini do not appear to see it that way right now. And clearly, that is really starting to frustrate the fans.