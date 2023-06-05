'I understand': Liverpool put off move for 'unbelievable' £80m star they really wanted in January - journalist











Journalist Ben Jacobs has insisted that Liverpool have been put off a move for Moises Caicedo due to the midfielder’s asking price.

Jacobs was speaking on The Football Terrace as the Reds seemingly close in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, with one Brighton player set to make a move.

However, it is not Moises Caicedo who looks set to head to Anfield. According to Fabrizio Romano, Alexis Mac Allister is on the verge of joining the Reds, with the deal getting the Here We Go treatment on Twitter.

Liverpool put off by Caicedo asking price

Some Liverpool fans may want Caicedo to follow him. The Ecuador international has been a revelation in the Premier League, proving to be ‘unbelievable‘ for the Seagulls.

It seems that the Reds are admirers of the 22-year-old. The Daily Mirror reported in January that Jurgen Klopp’s men were a front-runner to sign Caicedo.

However, Jacobs believes that Liverpool fans should not be anticipating the club following the move for Mac Allister with a bid with his Brighton teammate.

“Liverpool are not in the race for Moises Caicedo, let’s make that very clear. I know we hear reports that they might be one of three clubs. Newcastle are looking, Arsenal are looking, Chelsea are looking. Three Premier League clubs definitely at the table,” he told The Football Terrace.

“But Liverpool are put off by the valuation, exactly the same as in January. They’ll not move, as I understand it, for Moises Caicedo.”

Reds may rue decision with rivals circling

It has been suggested by 90min in recent weeks that Brighton want £80 million for Caicedo. So Liverpool may perhaps feel that it is too soon to pay that sort of figure for the player.

The Reds, unfortunately, have a lot of work to do over the coming months. They were disappointed with the campaign they have had this past year. And they have lost some key figures within the dressing room.

It appears that Alexis Mac Allister is set to arrive. So that will take a bite out of their transfer budget. And with that, they may feel that spending another £80 million to bring in Caicedo also would become a risk.

It will disappoint plenty of Liverpool fans – particularly given the interest in him. He may well be starting next season playing for Newcastle, Chelsea or Arsenal. And they will be the sides looking to battle with Liverpool at the sharp end next year.