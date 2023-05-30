‘I still think’: Tim Sherwood says he still believes 50-year-old manager Spurs want is really good











Tim Sherwood has stated that he still thinks Brendan Rodgers is a really good manager amid links to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks, and Sherwood has gone out to bat for the former Leicester City boss when speaking on Premier League Productions.

Indeed, while Rodgers’ stock may have fallen after a rather poor season with the Foxes, Sherwood is still a firm believer in his abilities, claiming that if he was kept on at the King Power Stadium he would’ve kept the club in the Premier League.

Sherwood backs Rodgers

The pundit spoke about the 50-year-old Tottenham managerial target.

“I think Brendan Rodgers would have kept them in the league, I understand why an owner makes a change, they want to do something and roll the dice. It was a bad run that Brendan had, but I still think he’s a good manager and he would’ve done enough to keep them in the league,” Sherwood said.

Still a good boss

Say what you will about Rodgers’ poor season at Leicester, he’s still a brilliant manager.

Yes, this year hasn’t gone to plan, but he still took an underdog side to two fifth-placed finishes and an FA Cup win during his time in the East Midlands.

You don’t just become a bad manager overnight, and while his methods may not have resonated at Leicester anymore after four years, he could definitely be a real asset to another club, perhaps even Tottenham.

His style of play is brilliant, his results are solid and he talks a good game as well.

Spurs could do a lot worse than hiring Rodgers as their next manager.

